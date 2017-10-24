Artist Peels Citrus Fruit Into Animal Shapes

These are several videos from Japanese artist Yoshihiro Okada, who uses a razor blade to peel citrus fruit into animal shapes. It might not be the fastest way to peel a tangerine, but it's certainly one of the most creative. I was so inspired I actually tried peeling one myself, but it's harder than it looks. Can you even tell what it is? "First of all, that's an apple." You're saying I did it wrong, I get it. Whatever happened to constructive criticism?

Keep going for a couple more including a shrimp, flamingo, chicken and dove (all with the same bitchin' soundtrack) but you can check out Yoshihiro's Youtube channel for even more if you're really into this.

