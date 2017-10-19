Artist Chainsaws Tree Stump Into Bucket Pouring Water

This is the tree stump that 42-year old Romanian wood sculptor Gabi Rizea cleverly carved into a bucket pouring water. Or maybe it's pouring paint, I can't really tell. Apparently Gabi was given permission by the local authorities to transform any stumps in local parks into works of art and, amazingly, hasn't sculpted a single penis yet. *shivers* The willpower that must have taken.

Keep going for a couple more shots of the process.

Thanks to Jonie, who agrees this guy should come over and carve me a sweet tiki god to accentuate my outdoor bar.