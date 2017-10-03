Architect Designs Fancy 'Blooming Flower' House Out Of Shipping Containers

This is The Joshua Tree Residence, a home designed by London-based architect James Whitaker for a film producer client in Joshua Tree, California. The shape is supposed to be reminiscent of a desert flower blooming, and will be constructed out of shipping containers. The 200-square meter (~2,150 square foot) home will include "a kitchen, a living room, and three en-suite bedrooms" and be solar-powered via panels on the garage. It looks like the perfect place for...I dunno -- watching two lizards have sex on a hot rock? Look -- it's like they're pretending it's lava! I love that game.

Keep going for a bunch more shots of the interior (great bed placement) and exterior.

Thanks to Dave L, who wants to live in a railroad car on its way across the United States like all the cool hobos used to do.