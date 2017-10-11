Apple Patents Self-Adjusting Watch Band

With the popularity of the Apple Watch, the company is hard at work figuring out ways to make it more expensive, which may explain a number of patents filed for a self-adjusting watch band. A band that will likely cost 4X the price of a regular band, but get rid of all those pesky notches (they're so confusing and frustrating!). Of course, if we've learned anything from their product history, Apple will probably make the new self-adjusting band a standard feature so you don't even have the option to sport a regular, cheaper band. Oh, capitalism.

Apple in its document notes conventional watch bands are cumbersome, require multiple steps to achieve a desired fit, necessitate specialized tools or are otherwise inconvenient to adjust. Additionally, traditional methods often fail to offer size increments suitable for all users, leading to an imperfect fit.

The document details a number of potential solutions for system tensioning including embedded shape memory wire, an internal ratcheting apparatus, gas or fluid bladders (standalone or built into the strap), retractable band elements and extendable portions of the device housing. With the latter method, a portion or portions of an Apple Watch chassis, or alternatively its band, extend out toward a user's skin, thereby tightening the band's fit.

Ahahahhahahha @ "Apple in its document notes conventional watch bands are cumbersome, require multiple steps to achieve a desired fit, necessitate specialized tools or are otherwise inconvenient to adjust." Um, we are talking about watch bands, right? Like, the things that have worked perfectly fine forever? Man, that Apple -- always solving problems we didn't know we had with products we can't live without afterwards. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have an appointment at the Genius Bar. "What happened?" My pager broke. "I don't think they'll fix that." Fine, I'm just been having a really rough week and could use somebody to vent to.

