Apple Patents Self-Adjusting Watch Band

October 11, 2017

apple-self-adjusting-watch-bands.jpg

With the popularity of the Apple Watch, the company is hard at work figuring out ways to make it more expensive, which may explain a number of patents filed for a self-adjusting watch band. A band that will likely cost 4X the price of a regular band, but get rid of all those pesky notches (they're so confusing and frustrating!). Of course, if we've learned anything from their product history, Apple will probably make the new self-adjusting band a standard feature so you don't even have the option to sport a regular, cheaper band. Oh, capitalism.

Apple in its document notes conventional watch bands are cumbersome, require multiple steps to achieve a desired fit, necessitate specialized tools or are otherwise inconvenient to adjust. Additionally, traditional methods often fail to offer size increments suitable for all users, leading to an imperfect fit.


The document details a number of potential solutions for system tensioning including embedded shape memory wire, an internal ratcheting apparatus, gas or fluid bladders (standalone or built into the strap), retractable band elements and extendable portions of the device housing. With the latter method, a portion or portions of an Apple Watch chassis, or alternatively its band, extend out toward a user's skin, thereby tightening the band's fit.

Ahahahhahahha @ "Apple in its document notes conventional watch bands are cumbersome, require multiple steps to achieve a desired fit, necessitate specialized tools or are otherwise inconvenient to adjust." Um, we are talking about watch bands, right? Like, the things that have worked perfectly fine forever? Man, that Apple -- always solving problems we didn't know we had with products we can't live without afterwards. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have an appointment at the Genius Bar. "What happened?" My pager broke. "I don't think they'll fix that." Fine, I'm just been having a really rough week and could use somebody to vent to.

Thanks to gabriel, who agrees the best watch band isn't a watch band at all, it's a friendship bracelet.

Adventurous Me Demands One: A Floating Raft Tent

Previous Story

Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) Pranks Fiance Rose Leslie (Ygritte) With Severed Head In Fridge

Next Story

  • Sooooo... let me get this straight. This band will wrap nice and tightly around my... wrist.
    Aha.
    Hold my beer while I fetch some hand lotion...

  • DA FEWCHA!

  • Bling Nye

    All I can say is if it doesn't go on like a slap bracelet, I'm not interested.

  • Jenness

    Guaranteed it's going to cut off hands like in that movie ... about the inventor, trying to redeem himself...what was that movie?? Father of Invention with Kevin Spacey..and it was finger. Yeah.

  • Amy J. Walker

    Are you currently fed up with nine to 5 responsibility? In search of an opportunity to working from home through doing relatively easy stuff simply by your pc and internet and want to obtain full-time paycheck of $500 to $1000 per week? I am working on this cool opporutinity since 4 years now as well as working only 4-5 hours every day and five days a week and additionally earning potential here is quite high and also you will get the results of your work you do currently in coming days also. Therefore overall it truly is an incredible project to work on and even that is too from comfort and ease of your home. The thing you need is personal pc along with a fast internet connection and you are ready to proceed. It is best to to not to waste your time and check out all the details immediately... https://plus.google.com/112...

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: apple, capitalism, i did not know that was a serious problem, i have fat wrists there i said it plus i broke my left one and the bone sticks out funny ugh i'm a broken broken man, it's only a matter of time, patents, phones, problem solving, products, solving problems, sure why not, telling time, the future nears, watches
Previous Post
Next Post