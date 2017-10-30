Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Discusses The iPhone X

This is an video of neckless Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sharing his thoughts on the upcoming iPhone X. Basically he says all iPhones are the same and this one doesn't seem too groundbreaking (it's also the first he won't be upgrading to on the day of its release). He says he's more interested in the technological advancements in electric and self-driving vehicles than smartphones, which I 100% agree with. You can only get so excited about a new phone coming out before you realize just how empty your life is. "So you must be super stoked." OMG I SERIOUSLY CAN'T WAIT.

Keep going for the interview.



