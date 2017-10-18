Animation of A Rubber Face Getting Slugged By A Rubber Fist
This is a short animation created by Buenos Aires, Argentina based motion graphics designer Esteban Diacono (links to his Instagram with a lot of other cool animations). It features a rubber bust of a man getting clocked by a rubber fist and forearm. It kind of reminds me of that slow-motion video of people actually getting punched, except with a lot less people regretting their life decisions afterward. I'm not taking a punch to the face for anything less than a thousand dollars. "I'll give you a buck." Deal, but no punching my good side. "What's your good side?" The back of my head.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to gollum, who made me promise him the One Ring even though I don't have it.
