Animation of A Rubber Face Getting Slugged By A Rubber Fist

October 18, 2017

rubber-face-punch.jpg

This is a short animation created by Buenos Aires, Argentina based motion graphics designer Esteban Diacono (links to his Instagram with a lot of other cool animations). It features a rubber bust of a man getting clocked by a rubber fist and forearm. It kind of reminds me of that slow-motion video of people actually getting punched, except with a lot less people regretting their life decisions afterward. I'm not taking a punch to the face for anything less than a thousand dollars. "I'll give you a buck." Deal, but no punching my good side. "What's your good side?" The back of my head.

A post shared by Esteban Diacono (@_estebandiacono) on

Thanks to gollum, who made me promise him the One Ring even though I don't have it.

  • Madz

    you say rubber, I say jelly

  • TheOldMan

    huh

  • Weirdest boner right now.

  • The_Wretched

    Too bad those aren't real objects. they'd have many uses.

