Ahahahhahaha: Rick And Morty Shoutout On 'Mom' Sitcom
This is short video clip from the CBS sitcom 'Mom' of two characters briefly discussing Rick And Morty. It brought me great joy. Mostly because I imagine those rabid Rick And Morty 'the show means more to me than it does to you' elitists are rolling in their graves. "But they're not dead." Only on the inside.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Luc, who agrees pop culture gonna pop.
Read More: ahahahahahahhaha, cartoons, characters, elitists, great joy, i'm dumb and i'm allowed to like shows too okay?, identifying yourself with something, oh wow, oh yeah well rick and morty means more to me than it does to you so there, pop culture, rick and morty, self identity, shows, television, video, watching things