Adventurous Me Demands One: A Floating Raft Tent

This is the SmithFly Shoal Floating Tent. It's an 8' x 8' raft (inside dimensions 6'3" x 6'3") with an inflatable tent on top (the pillars that support the tent up are actually inflatable so there's no need for sharp tent poles to pop your raft). It's pretty awesome, and I want one. Unfortunately, the thing costs $1,500, making it far more economical to get mauled by bears in a traditional land-based tent. Still -- think of all the fun to be had. Just toss this thing in the rapids, drink and tell stories until you pass out, and who knows where you'll wake up. Although, if your life is anything like a movie, probably in another country surrounded by armed guerrilla fighters, or just about to go over a waterfall. ADVINCHUR!

Keep going for several more shots while I contact the company to inquire if this is Jason-proof. Also, I bet you Rose still wouldn't have found room for Jack on this thing.

Thanks to my buddy Simon, who tried pitching his existing tent in his existing raft and is probably drowning while you read this.