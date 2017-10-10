A-ha Performs An Acoustic Version Of Their Iconic 1985 Hit 'Take On Me'

This is a video of A-ha performing an acoustic version of their 1985 classic 'Take On Me' for MTV Unplugged (they're going to do an acoustic tour across Europe in early 2018, followed by a full electric tour in the summer). 'Take On Me' is easily one of my top 10 favorite 80's songs AND one my top 10 music videos of all time. This is a very pleasant and relaxing version to listen to, although it does kinda reminds me of Paul McCartney singing an acoustic Beatles song. I hope that doesn't turn you off. As a matter of fact, I hope it turns you on. Know what I'm saying? "You're saying you're in a Beatles cover band." *wink*

Keep going for the very beautiful video.

Thanks to Allyson S and porterhouse, for inspiring me to be the 'Take On Me' music video for Halloween this year.