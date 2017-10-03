A Demonstration Of The Insane Heat Dissipation Of A Space Shuttle's Thermal Tiles

This is an older video from a tour of the Kennedy Space Center of a man heating some blocks of space shuttle thermal tile to 2,200-degrees, then immediately being able to bare-hand them (but only by the corners), thanks to the tile's impressive heat dissipating properties. They kind of remind me of glowing Minecraft blocks. Obviously, given the opportunity I would have swallowed one, but that's just me and I've always dreamed of becoming a superhero. You know those 'DO NOT EAT' packets they put in bags of beef jerky and new shoes? "You eat those." How did you know? "Because you're an idiot." They're like salt and pepper to me except I have to go to the hospital afterwards.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Adrian, who agrees there's never been a better time to blast off into space and nuke earth from orbit.