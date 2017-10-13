A $36,200 Desk Clock That Looks Like A Spider

October 13, 2017

spider-clock-1.jpg

This is the $36,200 Octopod desk clock manufactured by MB&F and L'Epee 1839 (previously: their $16,000 spider desk clock and a $36,000 robot one). They're limited to an edition of 150 ($5,430,000 worth) -- 50 of each with black, blue and silver legs. Now I'm sure the timepiece's movement is super spectacular and all, but still -- $36,200 for something that just sits on your desk and keeps time as good as your phone, but is harder to read? That's ridiculous. I'll take three, one of each color.

Keep going for another shot from above and a video.

spider-clock-2.jpg

Thanks to Dave L, who tells time the old fashioned way: guesstimating by the location of the sun and always being late for everything.

  • Bling Nye

    Meh, needs more hypodermic needles.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    just have to sell one...

  • I can't for the life of me think of a better thing to do with $36,200.

  • Jenness

    $36k and it doesn't even move? I can by a nice car that tells me the time, plays my tunes, takes me places and can serve as a home in times of trouble for that.

  • Draco Basileus

    For $36K there should be an alarm setting that would at least trigger this thing to crawl into the kitchen and scare the shit out of my wife at 5:00 AM.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Fuck you mean? I can buy a damn house with that money.

  • Mark

    agreed
    For $36,000 it's legs should move and make it rotate to the second or minute hand at the least.

