A $36,200 Desk Clock That Looks Like A Spider

This is the $36,200 Octopod desk clock manufactured by MB&F and L'Epee 1839 (previously: their $16,000 spider desk clock and a $36,000 robot one). They're limited to an edition of 150 ($5,430,000 worth) -- 50 of each with black, blue and silver legs. Now I'm sure the timepiece's movement is super spectacular and all, but still -- $36,200 for something that just sits on your desk and keeps time as good as your phone, but is harder to read? That's ridiculous. I'll take three, one of each color.

Keep going for another shot from above and a video.

Thanks to Dave L, who tells time the old fashioned way: guesstimating by the location of the sun and always being late for everything.