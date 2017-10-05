80 Seconds: The World's Shortest Scheduled Passenger Flight In The World

The 1.7-mile flight between the isles of Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland's Orkley Islands has the distinction of being the world's shortest scheduled passenger flight, with approximately 80 seconds of flight time aboard an eight-seat aircraft. I'm going to assume complimentary in-flight snacks and beverages are out of the question.

The Scottish regional airline Loganair has been flying this route since 1967 and charges approximately £21 one-way ($28) for the service.

Man, how great would it be if ALL flights were only 80 seconds? I would complain a lot less about flying then. Plus wouldn't have to get as drunk at an airport bar beforehand. The last time I had to fly the bartender refused to let me have more than two drinks in front of me at a time. Come on -- I'm an adult, I know what I'm doing. "You passed out under a row of chairs at your gate and missed your flight." That's what I was doing! I did it.

