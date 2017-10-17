59-Year Old Dying Chimp Reacts To Old Friend And Caretaker

This is a very sweet and very sad video of 59-year old chimpanzee Mama reacting to the presence of her long-time friend and caretaker Jan van Hooff at the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Mama was the matriarch of the chimp colony there since it was established by van Hooff in 1972, so they'd known each other for 45 years at this time. Mama passed within the week. Keep going for the video, which also serves as a foolproof test to find out if you're a robot.

