59-Year Old Dying Chimp Reacts To Old Friend And Caretaker

October 17, 2017

This is a very sweet and very sad video of 59-year old chimpanzee Mama reacting to the presence of her long-time friend and caretaker Jan van Hooff at the Royal Burgers Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Mama was the matriarch of the chimp colony there since it was established by van Hooff in 1972, so they'd known each other for 45 years at this time. Mama passed within the week. Keep going for the video, which also serves as a foolproof test to find out if you're a robot.

  • Jason Christopher

    I love animals so much more than people.

  • Draco Basileus

    This video should replace the voight-kampff empathy test.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i seem to be leaking coolant from my optical receivers

  • Meh

    Animal love that just warms my icy cold heart. All that without a cool island song, or was it a hot island song.

  • jodyberry

    Damn onions...

