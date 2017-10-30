4.591 Seconds: The New Rubik's Cube Solving Record

This is a video of Korean Rubik's Cube master SeungBeom Cho setting the new world record for solving a 3 x 3 Rubik's Cube. The new time? 4.591 seconds, beating Patrick Ponce's previous record of 4.67 seconds. For reference, my personal record is 16 years, 3 months, 11 days, 4 hours, 42 minutes and I only have the green side done so far.

Keep going for the record breaking video while I wish I had a squad.

Thanks to JF, who agrees it's only a matter of time until these kids are solving Rubik's Cubes instantly using telekinesis.