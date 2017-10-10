3,800-Ft High Glass Walkway In China Now Has Clear LCD Screens With Shattering Prank Effect

Because traversing a 3,800-foot high glass walkway isn't scary enough for some people, now tourists visiting the East Taihang Mountains near Handan city in China's Hebei Province can walk on clear LCD screens with cracking and breaking effects (complete with sound). Interesting. I already feel like I'm about to die, why do I want to feel any MORE like I'm about to die. I think any more feeling like I'm about to die would involve actually dying, and I'm too young for that. "I thought you were a 400 year old warlock." Warlocks live thousands of years, I'm barely a teen in human years. "Explains your maturity." Hey I can get boners.

Keep going for a tour guide hamming it up for the camera and some regular tourists experiencing the fun.

