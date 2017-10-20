$36,000 Houses Made From Shipping Containers

October 20, 2017

shipping-container-houses-7.jpg

This is an example of one of the shipping container homes built by MODS International and available for purchase on Amazon for around $36,000 (plus ~$4,000 shipping). Each 320-square foot home (twice the size of my current apartment) comes complete with a bedroom, bathroom (with shower, toilet and sink), a kitchenette, living area, dying area (just kidding you can do that anywhere), appliances, and heating and air conditioning. Plus you can presumably ship yourself to a different location if you get tired of where you're living/the cops are closing in. I'm going to buy one then ship myself around the world aboard a cargo ship. Bon voyage! "You're going to die." I'm already dead.

Keep going for more shots of the interior and exterior.

shipping-container-houses-6.jpg

shipping-container-houses-5.jpg

shipping-container-houses-4.jpg

shipping-container-houses-3.jpg

shipping-container-houses-2.jpg

shipping-container-houses-1.jpg

Thanks to dunc, who wants to ride his home across the country aboard a train. Also a good idea!

