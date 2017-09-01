You Did It Wrong: Rope Swinger Forgets To Let Go

This is a video of some guy rope swinging out over a creek, but failing to let go and plowing hard back into the tree and a wooden platform somebody attached. I'm pretty sure I just watched this guy's internal organs explode like the Death Star. His friend laughs it off, not realizing that this guy will probably pass out and die as a result of all his exploded organs on the hike back to their car. If I were him I'd start constructing a zipline to the nearest hospital, pronto. Or at least wiping my prints off everything.

Keep going for the video while I look up if they've stopped teaching 'Don't forget to let go' in Rope Swinging 101.

Thanks to andrew, who informed me watching the video made his whole body hurt. Same, plus my soul.