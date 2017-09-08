Yeah You Did: DOOM Running On A Phone, Running On Unreal Engine 4

September 8, 2017

doom-in-game-2.jpg

This is a video demonstration of a playable DOOM game running on "a custom Emscripten port of DOSBox, running on a custom WebKit component (allows for input and sound - kinda), running on a phone, running on Unreal Engine 4." I'm not entirely sure what all that means, but I think I'm impressed. Of course I could just be hungry. It's really hard to say -- my emotions are all over the place. "Hunger isn't an emotion, it's a sensation." Not to me, to me it's an emotion. THE MOST POWERFUL ONE. It is like the Sauron of my emotions. "Is your anus the One Ring?" Okay now you're overthinking it.

Keep going for the video as well as another where you can see the guy actually playing it to prove it's not just a media texture.

