WTF Was That?: Video Footage Stabilized To Nipple Of Shirtless Skier

September 8, 2017

Because this is the internet and the internet doesn't know what is right or wrong, here's a video of a shirtless skier with the video stabilized so that his nipple is always perfectly in the middle of the frame. It was kind of hypnotic to watch and I'm not convinced my mind is highly susceptible to influence now. I felt like his nipple was speaking to me. "What did it say?" Quick, pinch and twist me -- hard!

Keep going for the whole video while I set my computer on fire so I can't use it over the weekend because I need a break after this.

Thanks to Martin, I think.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Why did I have the urge to press my screen with my finger? Boop!

  • Bling Nye

    Bit nipple-y out there.

  • Wherever you go, whatever you do... the nipple will be watching you.

  • He's lucky, my nipples are wildly unstable.

  • Draco Basileus

    "My eyes are up here."

