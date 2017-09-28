WTF Is That?: Video Of An Afghan Hound Underwater

September 28, 2017

afghan-hound-underwater.jpg

This is an entirely too-short video of an Afghan hound swimming underwater. I have so many questions. Why is it swimming so deep? Is it really a muppet? Is it a fur ghost? Where's the rest of the footage? Why can't my hair look that good? Does its fur get all nasty after swimming? Because I used to be a swimmer in my youth and my hair was always disgusting. It felt like straw. It still feels like straw. I'm a disgusting monster and don't take care of myself.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case the Twitter one doesn't work.

Thanks to Stephanie B, for reminding me I need to pick up some detangling shampoo on the way home from work today.

