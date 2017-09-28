WTF Is That?: Video Of An Afghan Hound Underwater

This is an entirely too-short video of an Afghan hound swimming underwater. I have so many questions. Why is it swimming so deep? Is it really a muppet? Is it a fur ghost? Where's the rest of the footage? Why can't my hair look that good? Does its fur get all nasty after swimming? Because I used to be a swimmer in my youth and my hair was always disgusting. It felt like straw. It still feels like straw. I'm a disgusting monster and don't take care of myself.

Keep going for two versions of the video in case the Twitter one doesn't work.

This underwater afghan hound is the funniest thing I've seen in my life via @klarna pic.twitter.com/ORKEeV9oLx — Spooky Dogfriend (@GrrlGhost) September 27, 2017

Thanks to Stephanie B, for reminding me I need to pick up some detangling shampoo on the way home from work today.