WTF Are Those?!: Selfie Fingernails With Hair

These are the selfie fingernails (complete with hair) created by Korean 'visual illusion artist' Dain Yoon. As one concerned commenter asked, "How do you clean those after making meatballs...." Valid question, but I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume these aren't meatball making fingernails. Remember: the simplest answer is often the right one. Besides, nobody likes hair in their meatballs except my uncle Dave, and he hasn't been the same since he got kicked in the head by that deer trying to ride it.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

