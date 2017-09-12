WTF Are Those?!: Selfie Fingernails With Hair

September 12, 2017

selfie-fingernails-1.jpg

These are the selfie fingernails (complete with hair) created by Korean 'visual illusion artist' Dain Yoon. As one concerned commenter asked, "How do you clean those after making meatballs...." Valid question, but I'm going to go out on a limb here and assume these aren't meatball making fingernails. Remember: the simplest answer is often the right one. Besides, nobody likes hair in their meatballs except my uncle Dave, and he hasn't been the same since he got kicked in the head by that deer trying to ride it.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

selfie-fingernails-2.jpg

selfie-fingernails-3.jpg

selfie-fingernails-4.jpg

selfie-fingernails-5.jpg

Thanks to Marnie, who agrees the best fingernails aren't fingernails at all, they're eagle talons.

  • andywand

    Quite the painting skills. I like it.

  • Lennart Fischer

    The hair takes it from being kind of unique to NO EFFING WAY!

  • vicky

    The faces are well painted, but the hair looks like something a "creative" 5-year old would do with yarn and a glue stick.

  • I bet if you told her you don't like her nails to her face, she'd show you an upside-down bored face.

  • Russell Bullock

  • Wiley

    I had a gag reflex when I scrolled by this thumbnail. I don't want to say creative, because they're so unnapealing and I won't. But I wouldn't stop someone else from saying it if they were actually into these hideous abomination fingers.

  • Draco Basileus

  • Doog

    How long does this take to do, because I have a terrific idea!

    Get them done as the face of the Tinder match you just got and then go meet them! Be sure to record it because that is going to be hilarious.

  • Meh

  • Geekologie

    for the record Meh is into this

  • Meh

    I'm not depraved!

  • Geekologie

    for the record Meh lies to himself

  • Jenness

    I like how more and more people are coming up with their own ways to announce to strangers that they are batshit crazy and to stay the hell away from them. Takes the guesswork out.

