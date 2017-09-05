Womp Womp: Guy Waits Over 1.5 Hours To See Famous Train To Pass, Gets Denied By Another Passenger Train Passing In Front

This is a short video of captured by trainspotter Graham Linay, who waited outside for over 90 minutes to see the famous Flying Scotsman pass on its way from Edinburgh to London, when he was denied the opportunity by a Virgin passenger train perfectly blocking his view. I feel like that's pretty much life in a nutshell: you get excited about something, you wait a long time for it to happen, and then, right at the last second, it's snatched away from you. "Sounds like you're speaking from experience." I am speaking from every single one of my experiences -- I can count the total number of times things have gone right in my life on one hand. "Jesus." Balled into a fist.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to 4Knight, who agrees the view was probably much better from the other side of the tracks.