Womp Womp: Guy Waits Over 1.5 Hours To See Famous Train To Pass, Gets Denied By Another Passenger Train Passing In Front

September 5, 2017

This is a short video of captured by trainspotter Graham Linay, who waited outside for over 90 minutes to see the famous Flying Scotsman pass on its way from Edinburgh to London, when he was denied the opportunity by a Virgin passenger train perfectly blocking his view. I feel like that's pretty much life in a nutshell: you get excited about something, you wait a long time for it to happen, and then, right at the last second, it's snatched away from you. "Sounds like you're speaking from experience." I am speaking from every single one of my experiences -- I can count the total number of times things have gone right in my life on one hand. "Jesus." Balled into a fist.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to 4Knight, who agrees the view was probably much better from the other side of the tracks.

  • R Hartness

    Yeah, well I drove 120 miles to see the eclipse, only to have a HUGE cloud roll in 20 minutes before the action started, and then clear out (I kid you not) 2 minutes after it was no longer in totality. I feel for this guy. But, I've been there.

  • Guesticle

    a fist being shaken at the heavens as you rage against fate?

  • Closet Nerd

    Where is Mr. Glass when you need him?
    #Unbreakable

  • Zeus360

    I feel bad for Micheal Caine and his friend :(

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    This is what causes people to climb up to the top of a tall clock tower and ruin everyone else's day.

  • Damn you Richard Branson!

  • Irina Abramovich

    I heard that one time afterooster's farted and Richard Branson heard about it!=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: Your whiskers are so sweet and tiny -- I could marry you!=)=)=)
    Irina: You're beautiful even when you're singing!=)

  • Bling Nye

    I'm sorry, but if you're THAT into trains, shouldn't you also know what track it's on, and I dunno, maybe picked the right side of the fucking street to view it from?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    the other side was within 1000 feet of a school

  • Bling Nye

    And he would've gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddling kids!

  • GeneralDisorder

    He would have been allowed near the school if he didn't get caught meddling with kids.

  • Poor old guy. He thinks looking at trains is entertaining.

  • Irina Abramovich

    ZOMG I totally agree-- I'd rather look at pictures of afterooster's wife eating toast with peanut butter for hours!=)

    <3 Thomas

    Hubree: You're the most perfect #1 L33T kitten in the universe who likes Giant Microbones toys!!=)=)=)
    Irina: Thanks for being a generous girlfriend!=)

  • GeneralDisorder

    I... Uh... gonna need a link for that.

  • Irina Abramovich

    A link for what? Like pictures of kittens drinking milk?

  • jrose

    This is nothing. I flew 2,000 miles to see the total solar eclipse, and a cloud got in the way at the last minute.

  • R Hartness

    I see this now. I just posted (basically) the same thing except your story is worse.

  • Irina Abramovich

    I was in Chicago and there were rain clouds that blocked he view! It would've been a bummer but later I looked up pictures of kittens online and it made up for it!=)

  • tim

    Where'd you (try to) see it, in the end?

