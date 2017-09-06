Why Did You Do That?: SUV Pulls Out In Front Of Train

September 6, 2017

This is a video of Reading and Northern steam locomotive #425 (built in the 1920's) pulling into the Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania station when an SUV decides to stick its nose out right in front of it and get smacked out of the way like a pesky fly. Now I'm not saying if you can't see or hear a train coming from just a few feet away that you probably shouldn't have a driver's license, but, wait, no -- that's exactly what I'm saying. This person should not have a license. Nobody was injured in the incident, although the train "suffered a few bent grab irons and had a big tire print on her rear, but she'll be fine." Well that's a relief at least. Granted the SUV was probably totaled, but who cares about the SUV? And to think it was just yesterday I couldn't imagine anybody being worse at trainspotting than these poor bastards.

  • She just watched too many "Built Ford Tough" commercials and thought her car was invincible.

  • GeneralDisorder

    You know... It's pretty impressive how the driver didn't hear the loudest god damn air horn on the planet blowing right next to his/her ear.

    If they had stomped the gas not the brake the car may have gotten through.

  • Bling Nye

    This happens to bikers, motorcyclists, pedestrians and other cars. Fucking moron drivers looking the way they're turning without checking for cross traffic coming the other way. Fortunately this time it was a train and the train don't take no guff.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    it's the same guy from yesterday trying to go postal on the trains as revenge

