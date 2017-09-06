Why Did You Do That?: SUV Pulls Out In Front Of Train

This is a video of Reading and Northern steam locomotive #425 (built in the 1920's) pulling into the Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania station when an SUV decides to stick its nose out right in front of it and get smacked out of the way like a pesky fly. Now I'm not saying if you can't see or hear a train coming from just a few feet away that you probably shouldn't have a driver's license, but, wait, no -- that's exactly what I'm saying. This person should not have a license. Nobody was injured in the incident, although the train "suffered a few bent grab irons and had a big tire print on her rear, but she'll be fine." Well that's a relief at least. Granted the SUV was probably totaled, but who cares about the SUV? And to think it was just yesterday I couldn't imagine anybody being worse at trainspotting than these poor bastards.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to engineer6325, who agrees there's no way this person passed their driving test without a bribe.