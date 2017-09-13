Whee!: Exhilarating Downhill Roller-Carting In Brazil

This is a video of some thrill-seekers riding a downhill roller-cart in Brazil. It's just like an amusement park ride except you don't have to pay $100 to get in. Plus, you know, it's way more dangerous. And Danger is my middle name. Just kidding, but I do know a girl (Amy) whose middle name really is Danger. Her parents are cool.

"We meet to ride our roller carts every 15 days. There are calm descents which men, women, and children can enjoy, and more radical descents that are limited to adults only if they so desire. Those runs make the adrenaline run. Just be prepared for some falls as well."

After watching the video, I'm having trouble deciding whether I'd rather ride in the front, middle, or rear of that thing. But, the more that I think about it, the more I'm leaning towards not getting anywhere near that deathtrap. How the hell do those girls still have knees?

Keep going for the video, tail-end crash and burn at 3:20.

Thanks to Mattie, who agrees there should be way more knee and elbow pads involved. Oh, and wrist guards and helmets. You know what? Maybe just tie a mattress around yourself.