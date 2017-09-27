What The Hell Is Wrong With You?: Crazy Guy Tries To Fist Fight Another Car On Highway

This is a short video (it plays the end first, then the actual fight, presumably because the video was created from a gif by somebody who had no clue what they were doing) of some moron in the passenger seat of a car trying to fist fight an SUV on the highway (did he think it was a Street Fighter II bonus round?) Based on the way he falls out of the car and ends up rolling around in the road, I'm going to assume he lost this fight. Although, honestly, I could not have imagined a situation where he would have won. When reached for comment about the incident, Darwin apologized, but said that he was napping.

Keep going for the video. Also, if anybody has a better version send it to me.

