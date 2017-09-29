What A Time To Be Basic: Spray-On Pumpkin Spice Flavoring

September 29, 2017

pumpkin-spice-food-spray.jpg

Because 'tis the season to be basic, this is the $11 Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice developed and sold by Simply Beyond. Each bottle of 3-ounce eco-friendly non-aerosol spray can be misted on any food or beverage item to make it pumpkin spiced (pumpkin spicegetti!). I just put a can in my fanny pack so I'm never without it. And one in my anus in case I end up in jail on Thanksgiving. Plus, since it's organic and food-safe, I see no reason why you can't spray it on your partner and finally live out those Headless Horseman sexual fantasies you've been dreaming about. "But I don't have those." But you will now.

Thanks to Katrina, who informed me she's going to down the whole can like it's a like it's an asthma inhaler.

  • Jenness

    There is no way this is healthy and won't give you cysts or cancer or diarrhea.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Science has gone too far.

  • No thanks.

