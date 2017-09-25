Video Of Bill Nye Walking In On A Group Of Bikini-Clad Girls Twerking In A Las Vegas Elevator

This is a video (as well as a Bill Nye The Science Guy theme song remix) of Bill Nye entering a Las Vegas elevator where a group of bikini-clad girls are trying to capture a Snapchat of themselves twerking. Apparently Bill was very cordial and even asked if the girls wanted to take pictures, despite the fact he just realized that all his previous sciencing was for nothing and the future of humanity is doomed.

Keep going for the videos while I stand on my desk and twerk it to dust.

Bill Nye just walked into our elevator while I was snap chatting.. pic.twitter.com/LwCOITAEft — ☯ (@Savmasta) September 22, 2017

Had to add the music to this one #TwerkForScience pic.twitter.com/bW2AavIYAr — MeachiMedia (@MeachiMedia) September 23, 2017

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees what happens in Vegas rarely actually stays there.