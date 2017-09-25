Video Of Bill Nye Walking In On A Group Of Bikini-Clad Girls Twerking In A Las Vegas Elevator

September 25, 2017

bill-nye-elevator-girls.jpg

This is a video (as well as a Bill Nye The Science Guy theme song remix) of Bill Nye entering a Las Vegas elevator where a group of bikini-clad girls are trying to capture a Snapchat of themselves twerking. Apparently Bill was very cordial and even asked if the girls wanted to take pictures, despite the fact he just realized that all his previous sciencing was for nothing and the future of humanity is doomed.

Keep going for the videos while I stand on my desk and twerk it to dust.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees what happens in Vegas rarely actually stays there.

Man Carves Giant Pacific Octopus From Fallen Redwood

Previous Story

Oh Wow: Small Town Dentist's Star Wars Laser Dentistry Commercial

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bill hit me up and teach me the science of how to win at blackjack, bill nye, celebrities, dancing, getting recognized, having a great time, las vegas, one time i twerked so hard in an elevator it dropped two floors, playing it cool, science, snapchat, so that's what that looks like, social media, video, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post