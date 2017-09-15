Video Of A Rare White Giraffe And Her Calf Spotted In Kenya

September 15, 2017

white-giraffes.jpg

This is a video of a beautiful and rare white giraffe (probably leucistic -- resulting from a reduction in several different types of pigment) and her calf spotted in the Ishaqbini Conservation in Garissa County, Kenya. It's already hard enough to believe giraffes exist, and now there are white ones? Mother Nature: she always has a trick up her sleeve. And, Jesus, what's that -- A SPIDER?! "I'm freaky." You can say that again. "I'm freaky." Okay now puts your tits away.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees Mother Nature is alright. Only sometimes though, just so we're clear.

  • Ken

    You mean *not* spotted, don't you?

  • Roronoa Zoro

    Someone's going to want them on their wall.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    You've got it backwards, those giraffes want to *build* a wall.

  • Closet Nerd

    On their way to a rally to Make Kenya Great Again....

  • Draco Basileus

    Beautiful...until some a-hole hunter kills it for his trophy room.

