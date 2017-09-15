Video Of A Rare White Giraffe And Her Calf Spotted In Kenya

This is a video of a beautiful and rare white giraffe (probably leucistic -- resulting from a reduction in several different types of pigment) and her calf spotted in the Ishaqbini Conservation in Garissa County, Kenya. It's already hard enough to believe giraffes exist, and now there are white ones? Mother Nature: she always has a trick up her sleeve. And, Jesus, what's that -- A SPIDER?! "I'm freaky." You can say that again. "I'm freaky." Okay now puts your tits away.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees Mother Nature is alright. Only sometimes though, just so we're clear.