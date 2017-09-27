Lucky!: Video Of A 5-Year Old Operating A Backhoe

September 27, 2017

five-year-old-with-backhoe.jpg

This is a video of a dad letting his five-year old son live five-year old me's dream and operate a piece of heavy machinery. In this case, a giant backhoe. He's pretty good at it too, successfully collecting a scoop of dirt and dropping it in the back of a dump truck. For reference, I would have beat that dump truck with the backhoe's bucket until it was totaled. I'd try to tell my dad the dump truck was a Decepticon, even though he and I are both aware I wouldn't know a Decepticon if it was having sex with the family car in our driveway.

Keep going for the video. Also, props to the kid for operating the thing without looking at the very end.

Thanks to SherriAnn, who agrees heavy machinery is the best machinery, especially the heavy machinery that makes the macaroni noodles for macaroni and cheese (guess what I had for lunch today).

  • Bud Dickey

    *trackhoe

  • Doog

    I thought you could only find those down at the race track.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I assume the lexicon is regional in nature because I've always called them excavators. But I'll agree that its not a backhoe, a backhoe is what happens when a front end loader humps a excavator in froopy land.

