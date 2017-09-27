Lucky!: Video Of A 5-Year Old Operating A Backhoe

This is a video of a dad letting his five-year old son live five-year old me's dream and operate a piece of heavy machinery. In this case, a giant backhoe. He's pretty good at it too, successfully collecting a scoop of dirt and dropping it in the back of a dump truck. For reference, I would have beat that dump truck with the backhoe's bucket until it was totaled. I'd try to tell my dad the dump truck was a Decepticon, even though he and I are both aware I wouldn't know a Decepticon if it was having sex with the family car in our driveway.

Keep going for the video. Also, props to the kid for operating the thing without looking at the very end.

