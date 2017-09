This is LEGO GTA, a worthwhile digital animation combining LEGO and Grand Theft Auto. It made me wish that Rockstar and LEGO would team up to make an actual LEGO Grand Theft Auto game. Of course that will never happen because LEGO probably feels it would tarnish their wholesome reputation, even though I make my minifigs throw massive orgies all the time, sometimes in outerspace.

Keep going for the video.