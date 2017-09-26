Ultra Slow Motion Footage Of Bullets Being Fired Through See-Through Suppressors (Silencers)

This is a video from Destin of Youtube channel SmarterEveryDay demonstrating how rifle suppressors work by firing rounds through various different versions with clear exteriors, filmed at 110,000 frames per second. I'm pretty sure at some point in the ten minute video they explain how they work, but I didn't catch that because I just skipped to the parts with bullets and fire. And, just like Hedonistica pointed out, that is not what I expected the inside of a silencer to look like. I dunno, I just assumed they were filled with cotton balls or something. I wasn't exactly the first in my class. Except in line on pizza day in the cafeteria, then I was always first. And also last, but with a fake mustache and glasses on so the lunch lady wouldn't recognize me and still give me seconds. Those were the days. And when pizza day and cinnamon roll day coincided? Man...life hasn't gotten any better since then.

