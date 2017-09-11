Two Pairs Of Bodiless Robotic Legs Take A Tour Of The Agility Robotics Facility
This is a video of two pairs of 'Cassie' robotic legs taking a tour of the Agility Robotics facility in Albany, Oregon where they were born. Where I was born? In the same hospital by the same doctor as my dad. That's West Virginia for you. Did you know a lot of people don't know West Virginia is its own state and think that it's just the western part of Virginia? That's true! Including some people actually born in West Virginia (I didn't find out till last year).
Keep going for the video, including some inspiring music like the underdogs just won the big game.
Thanks to hairless, who included all the lyrics to ZZ Top's 'Legs' in his email, which was a little over the top if you ask me.
Read More: balancing, body parts, but are they powerful enough to pull santa's sleigh? (and can they fly), freaky deaky, getting around, how much to let me jumpkick one?, man watching legs with no body is so weird, no thank you, nope, robot apocalypse, robotics, robots, so that's what that looks like, the end nears, walking