Truck Hauling Camper Loses Control, Rolls It In Front Of Tractor Trailer Driver

This is a video of a speeding truck hauling a camper losing control and fishtailing before rolling the camper and crashing off the highway. Thankfully, the driver and his two sons were unharmed in the incident. Per the tractor trailer driver who captured the video:

Interstate 82 East Bound at the 9 Mile Marker in Washington State. I'm fully loaded at 104,000 lbs with rebar on a set of doubles. Dad and his two kids were ok. Gives you a good idea of how long it takes to slow down a heavy laden truck going 65mph.

Remember: safety first. Also: speed kills. Granted a lot of things kill, but speed is one of them. My ninja sword is another. Come at me! "Do I have to?" Not unless you want to see me accidentally slice my own leg to the bone, no.

Thanks to Dameon, who agrees that must have been one exhilarating camping trip.