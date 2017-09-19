Trippy: Jumping Into Colored Powder On A Trampoline

September 19, 2017

This is a short, slow-motion video of Instagrammer sennytumbles jumping into a block of different colored powders on a trampoline. I'm pretty sure it briefly warps the space-time continuum. "Or maybe the powder just doesn't fall fast enough to catch up with the downward force on the trampoline." Yeah, I like my explanation better. "But it isn't right." When has that ever stopped anyone? Besides -- what did I teach you last week? "It's best to agree with the guy holding the ninja sword." And? "And you always carry two of them." Leonardo learned that from watching me.

Thanks to Jennifer, who agrees magic is everywhere. Except at work, there is no magic at work.

