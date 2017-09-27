Train Soaks Everybody While Passing Through Flooded Station In India

September 27, 2017

train-through-flooded-station.jpg

This is a video of a train passing through a flooded railway platform in Mumbai, India on its way to another station and soaking everybody in the process (previously: the snow version from here in the states). I was a little disappointed the person filming didn't stick it out and face the incoming wave. Still, it kind of reminded me of the final drop of a water ride at an amusement park. Except, you know, these people are just trying to get to work and aren't on a family fun vacation.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees this is exactly why the world should band together to develop cheap, energy efficient jetpacks everyone can afford.

