Train Soaks Everybody While Passing Through Flooded Station In India

This is a video of a train passing through a flooded railway platform in Mumbai, India on its way to another station and soaking everybody in the process (previously: the snow version from here in the states). I was a little disappointed the person filming didn't stick it out and face the incoming wave. Still, it kind of reminded me of the final drop of a water ride at an amusement park. Except, you know, these people are just trying to get to work and aren't on a family fun vacation.

Thanks to Cam, who agrees this is exactly why the world should band together to develop cheap, energy efficient jetpacks everyone can afford.