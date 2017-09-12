The Yellow Pages: Rocket Powered Knife Vs Phonebook

September 12, 2017

rocket-knife-vs-phonebook.jpg

This is a video of a 200/km (~125MPH) rocket knife attempting to cut a phonebook in half (previously: the same experiment vs a quadrocopter). Is it successful? Yes -- it is very successful. Me? I am not very successful at all, especially with the ladies. Nobody ever swipes right. "You look like an anthropomorphic turd." I thought it was what's on the inside that counts. "You really think what's inside is much better?" No....not really. Hey -- I'm not paying you for these little life coaching lessons, right?

Keep going for the video, but skip to 3:00 unless you're big into padding.

Thanks to Adrian, who agrees the only purpose of phonebooks anymore is letting your kids sit on them in the bath so they can see of the side of the tub.

  • berturion

    Enough to see 3:17 to 3:27. 10 secs of video in a middle of 4 and 25 secs of nothing. There are too much videos like this nowadays.

    But thanks for sharing.

  • raistlen

    Hey Sven we're doing the video....do you think you need a shirt?

  • Michael Knight

    what is this 'phone book'?

  • n_a_a_s

    not the accent, black shirt guy sounds like a gnome

