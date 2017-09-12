The Yellow Pages: Rocket Powered Knife Vs Phonebook

This is a video of a 200/km (~125MPH) rocket knife attempting to cut a phonebook in half (previously: the same experiment vs a quadrocopter). Is it successful? Yes -- it is very successful. Me? I am not very successful at all, especially with the ladies. Nobody ever swipes right. "You look like an anthropomorphic turd." I thought it was what's on the inside that counts. "You really think what's inside is much better?" No....not really. Hey -- I'm not paying you for these little life coaching lessons, right?

Keep going for the video, but skip to 3:00 unless you're big into padding.

Thanks to Adrian, who agrees the only purpose of phonebooks anymore is letting your kids sit on them in the bath so they can see of the side of the tub.