The Wait Is Over: Hello Kitty Car Tires Are Here

Because what good are your Hello Kitty rhinestone seat covers and dashboard bobbleheads if you can't accentuate them with matching tires, Sanrio and Nexen Tire have teamed up to produce Hello Kitty branded car tires. This is what they look like. Nothing too exciting, but who cares, anybody who buys these is just going to rub the design off on curbs anyways.

