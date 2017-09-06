The Wait Is Over: Hello Kitty Car Tires Are Here

September 6, 2017

hello-kitty-car-tires-1.jpg

Because what good are your Hello Kitty rhinestone seat covers and dashboard bobbleheads if you can't accentuate them with matching tires, Sanrio and Nexen Tire have teamed up to produce Hello Kitty branded car tires. This is what they look like. Nothing too exciting, but who cares, anybody who buys these is just going to rub the design off on curbs anyways.

Keep going for a couple closeups in case you wanted to make sure this is the right tread pattern for your needs.

hello-kitty-car-tires-2.jpg

hello-kitty-car-tires-3.jpg

Thanks to vishal, who's holding out for Keroppi tires.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I wonder if Deadmau5 will buy these for his 'Nyanborghini Purracan'.

    I wish Ferrari hasn't issued cease and desist letter over the Purrari.

  • Bling Nye

    Is running a cat over with these considered ironic?

    Also, what do you get when you mix a rhetorical question with a joke?

  • Draco Basileus

    "All my friends know the Hello Kitty"

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

