The New Star Trek: Discovery's Main Title Sequence

Did you watch the new Star Trek: Discovery last night? I meant to but I forgot because I'm forgetful and I forget things. I had set a reminder on my phone but it only read 'STD' and I panicked. Anyway, this is the title sequence for the new series. Do you like it? Do you love it? Do you-- "Want some more of it?" Okay, Tim McGraw, I was going to say hate, but whatever. How does it make you feel? I want to know. Please tell me in great detail. "Well--" Okay, that's enough. Jesus, I wasn't asking for a novel.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to me, for taking a handful of ginkgo biloba this morning and finally realizing what that 'STD' meant. I'm going to be honest, I didn't sleep very well worrying about it though.