The Entire Star Wars Original Trilogy, But Only The Screen Wipes

September 5, 2017

star-wars-screen-wipes.jpg

This is video of the entire Star Wars original trilogy, but only the screen wipes. Apparently there were almost 4 minutes of screen wipes in the first three movies. That is a lot of wiping. For reference, I've stopped wiping entirely to help conserve toilet paper and now my girlfriend refuses to mix our laundry even though I insist Captain Planet told me to do it and I know she respects him.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Cristina, who appreciates the wide variety of wipes used.

  • Closet Nerd

    https://i.pinimg.com/736x/9...

    This tshirt combines my love for Captain Planet and the guy from Temple of Doom
    .....just sayin'

  • Adibobea9

    Some I appreciate on an artistic level and others are pretty straightforward, but what was the deal behind the diamond pattern one at 0:47…

  • Hey, when Windows Movie Maker gives you a whole list of screen wipe options, a REAL American USES ALL of them!

    #NeverForget #TrueBlueThroughAndThrough

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I wanted to see starwipe :(
    https://media.giphy.com/med...

  • reave

    Theatrical Editions or GTFO.

