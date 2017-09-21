That's Too Big: Guy Showing Off One Of The Largest Species Of Terrestrial Snail

This is a video of some guy showing off a Giant West African Snail (Archachatina marginata). The massive mollusks can grow shells reaching 21cm (~8 inches) in length and 13cm (~5-inches) in diameter. That is a big snail. Unfortunately, they're considered one of the most invasive species in the world, and wreak havoc on crops. So if you see one you should probably yell at it. I just poured a giant salt circle around my house to keep me safe from them and -- oh, wonderful -- now it's raining. *waving fist at heaven* That salt wasn't cheap, you know! "You used Splenda." Man, you just always have to be right, don't you, God?

Keep going for the video while I go put one of these in my roommate's shower.

Thanks to Linc, who just wants to know what it feels like on his face.