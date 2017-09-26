That's Nice, We Need That: Scary Clown Donut Delivery

The Hurts Donut location in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Frisco, is currently experimenting with scary clown donut delivery service. For just $10 plus the cost of the donuts ($5 more than regular donut delivery -- presumably to offset the cost of the costume and makeup and getting beat up) you can have a scary clown hand-deliver a box of donuts to a frienemy in the area. And if there's enough interest in the service they're considering expanding their clown delivery to some of their other 14 locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Kansas. Could you imagine getting a knock on the door and looking through the peephole to see a scary clown? I can, because it happened to me before. Just kidding, it was a magician, and it was the best birthday ever. For his grand finale he pulled a Guinea pig out of his hat and i got to keep it. Thanks mom and dad! (I'll call soon I've just been busy)

