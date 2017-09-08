Testing A Massive Foam-Based Fire Suppression System
This is a video of the Fort Indiantown Gap Army Reserve base testing the foam-based fire suppression system at its new helicopter maintenance facility in Pennsylvania. Based on the video, it looks like it works. It also looks like a great place FOR A FOAM PARTY. Man, I remember the last time I went to a foam party. That was in college. I ate way too much foam AND got pink-eye. "You're not supposed to eat the foam." And you're not supposed to get pink-eye either, I don't know what to tell you. "Tell me you love me." Can I say it with a kiss? "I'd prefer only words." No dice.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Wynes, who agrees the key to suppressing fires is having a water-based superhero or Planeteer on hand.
