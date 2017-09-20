Teacher's Moldy Bread Experiment To Teach Kids The Importance Of Washing Your Hands

This is a shot of the experiment conducted by high school (high school!) Health Occupation teacher Donna Gill Allen while teaching her class about germs and how they spread. I imagine a lot of kids learned an important lesson from this experiment. And that lesson is if you're going to make a sandwich with dirty hands, eat it right away and don't put it in a bag or it will get gross.

