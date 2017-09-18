Sweet And Simple: LEGO Lawnmower Kinetic Sculpture

This is the clever LEGO lawnmower kinetic sculpture built by Josh DaVid. As you can see, it looks like the lawnmower is cutting the grass. It's not though, it's just an illusion. Did you that the honor of the fastest growing plant belongs to certain species of the 45 genera of bamboo, and can grow 91 - 122 cm (36 - 48 inches) per day! Now that's fast! For reference, sometimes I don't even move 36 inches in an entire weekend.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sydney, who agrees a lemon-lime Gatorade after mowing the lawn on a hot day tastes like heaven.