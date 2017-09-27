Sweet: A Life-Size Wearable Casey Jones Mask Replica From The 1990 TMNT Movie

September 27, 2017

casey-jones-replica-mask-1.jpg

This is the $30 wearable Casey Jones Replica Mask from the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, carefully recreated by the folks at the National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA). I just ordered two so I can wear one on the front AND back of my head so my enemies can't tell which way I'm coming.

This hand-painted and exceptionally detailed reproduction of his mask was created from careful study and examination of the movie prop. It features adjustable straps that allow you to wear it, hang on the wall or display on a mannequin head. Made of heavy-duty ABS plastic.

Obviously, I'm going to wear one on Halloween and tell everyone I'm Jason from Friday The 13th. They'll all think I'm stupid, which I am, and I'll lose the costume contest. I'll threaten to stab everyone, and it will all turn into a whole big thing, just like it does every year. People need to chill out. "Or you could stop threatening to stab everyone." I can't help it, they're in my blood. "What are?" Tiny stab demons.

Keep going for several more shots.

casey-jones-replica-mask-2.jpg

casey-jones-replica-mask-3.jpg

casey-jones-replica-mask-4.jpg

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who wants to know if it can stand up to a real hockey puck.

  • i could hand paint this with my foot.

  • WOULD.

    WEAR.

  • Jonathan Tippett

    Hand painted and exceptionally detailed?

    I mean yeah it looks good and I'm not knocking that some work went into it, but it's all the same color and there aren't that many "details"

