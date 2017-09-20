Super Dangerous Wolverine Style Steak Knife Holder

This is the $40 Wolverine style steak knife holder designed and sold by if industries through their Etsy shop. It's arguably the world's most dangerous knife block. I must have it.

Steak Knife Holder and steak knives. This holder3d printed in PLA plastic and designed to hole three steak knives. The knives included are not super expensive, but they are sharp.... they are actual knives.

Buyer assumes all responsibility for safety once purchased.... seriously, steak knives set backwards in a knife block? Use your best judgement when displaying, using, populating your home with animals or children... or drunk people.

Man, that is NOT the knife block I would want to stumble into while I'm blindly rummaging around in the kitchen in the middle of the night looking for a midnight snack. Obviously, that knife block would be soft and breast shaped. Wait -- did I just invent something?! "No." Damn, I guess it's back to the drawing board. "You mean the wall in a bathroom stall?" Yes I do.

Thanks to if industries, for daring to think outside the box.