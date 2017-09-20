Super Dangerous Wolverine Style Steak Knife Holder

September 20, 2017

wolverine-steak-knife-holder.jpg

This is the $40 Wolverine style steak knife holder designed and sold by if industries through their Etsy shop. It's arguably the world's most dangerous knife block. I must have it.

Steak Knife Holder and steak knives. This holder3d printed in PLA plastic and designed to hole three steak knives. The knives included are not super expensive, but they are sharp.... they are actual knives.


Buyer assumes all responsibility for safety once purchased.... seriously, steak knives set backwards in a knife block? Use your best judgement when displaying, using, populating your home with animals or children... or drunk people.

Man, that is NOT the knife block I would want to stumble into while I'm blindly rummaging around in the kitchen in the middle of the night looking for a midnight snack. Obviously, that knife block would be soft and breast shaped. Wait -- did I just invent something?! "No." Damn, I guess it's back to the drawing board. "You mean the wall in a bathroom stall?" Yes I do.

Thanks to if industries, for daring to think outside the box.

Looking Sharp: Suit Of Armor Made Entirely Out Of Magic The Gathering Cards

Previous Story

Independence Day x Star Wars Mashup Movie

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: band-aids, dangerous, getting stabby, hurting yourself, knives, novelty kitchen products, now that you mention it i am feeling a little stabby this morning as a matter of fact, ouch, sharp, terrifying, things that look like other things, what could possibly go wrong?, wolverine
Previous Post
Next Post