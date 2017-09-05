Summer Blockbusters: 8-Minute Battle Between Convenience Store Clerk And Two Would-Be Robbers

Note: Watch with volume, solid soundtrack.

This is the security cam footage from a convenience store in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, of a clerk doing battle with two would-be robbers. They come for cigarettes and lotto scratchers, they leave with bruises. One brandishes a small pickaxe before the clerk wrestles it away and rips his mask off. The other, a female, produces what appears to be lipstick but could be a small pistol although I doubt it. She then tries to mace the clerk but doesn't know how to operate the can. They continue to scuffle, swinging various objects at each other including a tire iron and bong, before the clerk retreats outside and, unbeknownst to the robbers, proceeds to block the doors with a bench and set up a tactical defense from which he lobs giant bottles of antifreeze at the thieves as they try to escape through the shattered doors, scoring several direct hits. Eventually, the robbers do make it out of the store, although the male was apprehended on the scene because the clerk and a good samaritan caught him and restrained him until police arrived. The female was caught just a few blocks away. And, as much as I hate to admit it because I really did enjoy all the movies, it was still a better love story than Twilight.

Keep going for the video and watch all eight minutes straight through, it really is action-packed.

