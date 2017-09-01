Star Wars Galactic Necklace With Stones For Planets

This is the Star Wars Galactic Necklace available from ThinkGeek ($40). It has stones to represent the different planets and asteroid belt, and a stainless steel Death Star, x-wing fighter and TIE fighter. Pretty clever. It's just a shame it doesn't come in an anklet version because anklets are all the rage in women's fashion right now. "Says who?" Says the saleslady who just convinced me to buy an $80 birthstone anklet for my girlfriend. "I'm pretty sure plastic beads aren't a birthstone." She said that was July!

Keep going for several more shots (including the necklace adorning a woman's décolletage) and a video tour.

Thanks to Allyson S, who's just happy to see Dagobah made the cut. Heck yeah, Yoda, nanu nanu.