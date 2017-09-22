Star Trek Spock's Last Words Best Friends Necklace

This is the $15 Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan inspired best friends necklace engraved with Spock's last words to Captain Kirk after restoring power to the Enterprise's warp drive and receiving a fatal dose of radiation in the process (although his actual last words were 'live long and prosper' -- he says this just prior). Decent, but it's kind of weird that the two part individually read 'I Have And Shall Your' and 'Been Always Be Friend'. That sounds more like something you'd expect to see on the t-shirt of a woman in China than a Star Trek best friends necklace.

Keep going for a couple more shots and the tearjerking scene from the movie for reference.

Thanks to carey, who agrees you don't need a necklace to remember who your best friend is, they're the one who takes pictures of you when you're puking.