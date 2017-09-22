Star Trek Spock's Last Words Best Friends Necklace

September 22, 2017

star-trek-bff-necklace-1.jpg

This is the $15 Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan inspired best friends necklace engraved with Spock's last words to Captain Kirk after restoring power to the Enterprise's warp drive and receiving a fatal dose of radiation in the process (although his actual last words were 'live long and prosper' -- he says this just prior). Decent, but it's kind of weird that the two part individually read 'I Have And Shall Your' and 'Been Always Be Friend'. That sounds more like something you'd expect to see on the t-shirt of a woman in China than a Star Trek best friends necklace.

Keep going for a couple more shots and the tearjerking scene from the movie for reference.

star-trek-bff-necklace-2.jpg

star-trek-bff-necklace-3.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees you don't need a necklace to remember who your best friend is, they're the one who takes pictures of you when you're puking.

Guy Puts Hand On Dartboard Trusting Buddy To Hit A Bullseye

Previous Story

Disney Teams Up With Japanese Wedding Dress Company To Create (You Guessed It) Disney Princess Wedding Dresses

Next Story

  • True story, a high school buddy bro of mine bought me a necklace of a dragon from a Renaissance Fair before I had to move away. He wore one like it, and I felt bad for him so I wore mine. Turns out the two dragons intertwined to form a heart, I was unaware of this, but apparently everyone at the Fair was, and mocked us for being boyfriends mercilessly for it.

    Fuck em tho, me and him are happily married 20 years later!

  • (k the "true" part of the story was everything 'cept that last sentence.)

  • Bling Nye

    Star Trek Spock? Fuck me here I was thinking it was Babylon 5 Spock who said that.............................................

    Can we all just assume on a site called 'geekologie' that, I dunno, we all know what the fuck a 'Spock' is, and that the 'Star Trek' part is entirely redundant...?

    I'm entirely too cranky for a sunny Friday, it turns out.

  • Doog

    Whew, I thought he meant the Swedish synth-pop group S.P.O.C.K.

    Honestly I hadn't even paid attention to the headline "Star Trek Spock..." until reading your comment, but now that I do it bothers me as well.

    I'm having a great Friday, not trying to show off, just mentioning it because regardless of how your Friday is going you can still be bothered by this.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: awww, best friends, bffs, characters, different strokes for different folks, for sale, jewelry, last words, live long and prosper, movies, necklace, real products that exist, saving lives, spock -- no!, star tracks, star trek, star trex, sure why not, thinkgeek, wearing things
Previous Post
Next Post