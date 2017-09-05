Solid Work Ethic: Shanghai Construction Worker Shoveling A Rain Puddle

This is a video of a construction worker in Shanghai doing the absolute bare minimum to shovel a rain puddle. Any less effort and he'd still be at home in bed asleep. Maybe he just realized that it's a pointless task so why bother. Although, to his credit, he's still working harder than the other three construction workers just standing around watching. Where do I get that job? I'm a great stand around and watcher. "You watched a carjacking and didn't do anything." Not my job. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." First of all, if you're trying to inspire me to be a superhero, you're failing. Also, nobody has ever said I was a good man. If anything I'm more of a horrible shark/wolf hybrid. I even tried calling the Syfy channel to see if they wanted to make one of their shitty made-for-TV movies about me. "What did they say?" Nothing, my mom was tying up our house line talking to her sister.

Keep going for the video.

